Commuters await completion of six-lane road near Navale bridge

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 23:16 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Commuters using the Katraj to Wadgaon Navale bridge stretch are awaiting the completion of a six-lane concrete road replacing the existing four-lane road on the 4 km stretch. The work is to be carried out by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Central Public Works Department (PWD).

The work has been at a standstill since the past few months.

The commuters are facing difficulties with the road dug up, construction material lying on the side of the road and some stretch submerged in water at the service road.

In February last year, Nitin Gadkari, the union minister for road transport and highways, allocated Rs 135 crore for the project. Until now, Rs 69 crore have been already given for the work. The work of the highway road stretch started in January this year, but was put on hold due to the lockdown.



“Due to the countrywide lockdown, the construction work of the highway was halted, but it has resumed now and will be completed in the given time. There will be two pedestrian underpasses coming up on the stretch and the existing two vehicular underpasses will be widened.” said Ganesh Choure, executive engineer of Central PWD.

