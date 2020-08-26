Comorbidity survey sees 70% testing positive for Covid-19 in Pune district

The district administration conducted a Covid-19 survey among the most vulnerable groups, including those suffering from comorbidities- mainly diabetes and hypertension- and people above the age of 50. At least 1,379 people were tested for the Covid-19 infection and 962 or close to 70% were found positive.

These people had not reported any history of coming in contact with a positive person. The survey had been conducted in Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune rural area. A total of 6.66 lakh people were found to have comorbidities or were from the vulnerable age group from the entire district who were screened for temperature and oxygen saturation. Of these 2,185 were suspected and found to have symptoms. From these cases, the swab samples were taken of 1,379 people of which a total of 962 were found to be positive.

Saurabh Rao, divisional commissioner, said, “These people who had no known contact history of being in touch with any Covid-19 positive person were found positive during the door-to-door survey. Such timely action helped take care of these patients and early intervention and medical help could save many lives, especially from the vulnerable group.”

Dr Sanjay Dabhade, member of Jan Aarogya Manch, said, “The survey indicates that there is high prevalence of the infection here, which has been supported earlier through the sero surveillance done by the government. However, I must appreciate the government’s efforts to conduct this survey and their timely intervention did help treat these patients immediately. For those who are comorbid and from the vulnerable age group, I believe, the government can look beyond the ICMR guidelines because today no one realises that they are infected or are infecting others. So, contact tracing has gone for a toss. However, this random survey will definitely help bring down the case fatality rate which should be the prime objective now.”

Results of survey

Area-Total screened- Suspected- Swab taken- Tested positive

Pune city- 2,64,860- 538- 538- 502

PCMC- 3,534- 827- 472- 420

Pune rural- 3,97,867- 1,358- 369- 40

Total- 6,66,261- 2,185- 1,379- 962