Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Concretisation work complete on 2.6 km stretch leading to Sinhagad fort in Pune

Concretisation work complete on 2.6 km stretch leading to Sinhagad fort in Pune

We have got the inspection done of 12 spots along the Sinhagad fort which are vulnerable to landslides. We have carried out work at four spots and work at reaming spots will be taken up after we receive the remaining fund amount, says civic official

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 16:08 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

Located 30 kilometres from Pune, Sinhgad fort attracts thousands of tourists regularly and is a big draw during the monsoon and weekends. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

Tourists driving down to Sinhagad fort can now experience a smooth ride from the foothills till the fort top as the Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) has completed the cement road concretisation work which covers 2.6 km of the fort road.

The total cost of road concretisation in the area is Rs 5 crore.

Jayant Kakade, sectional engineer (South), incharge of the road project, said, “We have got the inspection done of 12 spots along the Sinhagad fort which are vulnerable to landslides. We have carried out work at four spots and work at reaming spots will be taken up after we receive the remaining fund amount.”

“We got Rs 3 crore from the forest department for the project. The twelve spots require rockfall protection works and laying iron net, which is being done to enhance road safety and protect the lives of the visitors,” he said.

Located 30 kilometres from Pune, Sinhgad fort attracts thousands of tourists regularly and is a big draw during the monsoon and weekends. However, following incidents of landslides and poor road conditions, the forest department had in 2018 closed the final two-kilometre road stretch for vehicles which led to the fort.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers tomorrow, urges AAP workers to do the same
by hindustantimes.com
Senior Punjab cop resigns to support protesting farmers
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
LIVE| Agriculture Minister Tomar meets Amit Shah amidst farmers’ stir
by hindustantimes.com
3 terrorists trapped on Mughal Road in Jammu, encounter on
by HT correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times at 5pm: Senior Punjab cop resigns from job to support protesting farmers and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
Covid-19 vaccine will be free in Kerala: Thomas Isaac echoes CM
by Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin asks Aly Goni to propose her
by HT Entertainment Desk
‘Batsmen were struggling to read him’: Ojha names India’s ‘game-changer’
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.