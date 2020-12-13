Concretisation work complete on 2.6 km stretch leading to Sinhagad fort in Pune

Located 30 kilometres from Pune, Sinhgad fort attracts thousands of tourists regularly and is a big draw during the monsoon and weekends. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

Tourists driving down to Sinhagad fort can now experience a smooth ride from the foothills till the fort top as the Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) has completed the cement road concretisation work which covers 2.6 km of the fort road.

The total cost of road concretisation in the area is Rs 5 crore.

Jayant Kakade, sectional engineer (South), incharge of the road project, said, “We have got the inspection done of 12 spots along the Sinhagad fort which are vulnerable to landslides. We have carried out work at four spots and work at reaming spots will be taken up after we receive the remaining fund amount.”

“We got Rs 3 crore from the forest department for the project. The twelve spots require rockfall protection works and laying iron net, which is being done to enhance road safety and protect the lives of the visitors,” he said.

Located 30 kilometres from Pune, Sinhgad fort attracts thousands of tourists regularly and is a big draw during the monsoon and weekends. However, following incidents of landslides and poor road conditions, the forest department had in 2018 closed the final two-kilometre road stretch for vehicles which led to the fort.