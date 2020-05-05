Sections
Confusion prevails as top Pune officials huddle to clear status of administrative orders

Updated: May 05, 2020 21:33 IST

By Yogesh Joshi,

Lockdown 3.0 has started and it has been five days since the Centre released its guidelines and two days since the new phase of relaxations were implemented, however, confusion and chaos prevailed in Pune as the top officials failed to be on the same page regarding administrative orders.

Even during Tuesday’s joint press conference, there were independent orders by each authority on what will be functional - services of maids, supply of petrol and diesel, operation of non-essential shops and traffic movement.

The joint press conference addressed by Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar; district collector Naval Kishore Ram; Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad and police commissioner K Venkatesham further added to the lack of clarity, forcing them to go into a huddle once again after the presser.

“To avoid confusion, it has been decided that the PMC chief will take decisions regarding containment and non-containment zones in the city while the district collector has been authorised to decide orders for the rest of the district,” said Mhaisekar.



Earlier in the press conference, Mhaisekar had said, “Maids in areas other than containment zones will be allowed to function.” However, collector Ram countered it by saying it will be difficult to identify if the maid is from containment zone or not and hence, their services will not be allowed.

On the issue of functioning of five non-essential shops in every lane, PMC commissioner Gaikwad’s order was to allow them. However, district collector Ram said that in absence of any clarity on which shops should be allowed to function, no decision will be taken till May 17.

Mhaisekar, according to officials, has asked PMC chief to work on the odd-even formula under which five non-essential commodity shops will be allowed to operate on alternate days on every street.

The lack of clarity was evident during the discussion on supply of petrol and diesel as well as the petrol pump dealers association of Pune said that all dealers have been allowed to give fuel to everyone. However, collector Ram said, “Only those involved in essential services will get fuel.”

On the issue of traffic movement, Mhaisekar said that a decision will be taken soon on who will be allowed to go out. As per the previous order, only those involved in essential services will be allowed to step out with passes offered by police authorities.

