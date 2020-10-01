Sections
Cong corporator claims huge waste of public money by PMC

The Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has spent Rs 8 crore on rent for a “chain bulldozer” used to excavate sites at Phursungi and Uruli Devachi, Congress corporator and former standing committee chairman Arvind Shinde said on Wednesday

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 16:29 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

Shinde furnished copies of the tender as part of a petition filed before the PMC commissioner seeking immediate action. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

“The said bulldozer is priced at Rs 1.70 crore and buying it would have added to PMC’s assets,” Shinde said, building his case for a “wastage of public money”.

“There is a need for chain bulldozers for landfill work, but the PMC has spent Rs 8 crores on rent, when it could have bought the asset. Both, Phursungi and Uruli Devachi garbage yards are currently shut as per NGT orders, so why has the PMC released a tender seeking bulldozers on rent?” he questioned.

Shinde furnished copies of the tender as part of a petition filed before the PMC commissioner seeking immediate action.



“The tender has come up before the standing committee for approval. Moreover, a 30-year-old bulldozer was deployed in violation of Supreme Court norms,” the petition lodged by Shinde stated.

The head of PMC’s solid waste management division, Dnyaneshwar Molak, who is incharge of the project said, “I am on leave. Please contact PMC property tax head Vilas Kanade.”

Kanade said, “I don’t know much about the issue and I am only officiating for a few days.”

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar could not be reached for his comment.

