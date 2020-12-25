Sections
Congress-NCP misguiding farmers: Fadnavis

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 21:19 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the stance taken by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress on farmer laws as “double standards”.

Addressing a farmers’ rally at Manjari in Pune district on Friday, Fadnavis said that both the political parties are misguiding farmers.

Fadnavis said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the three laws in the interests of farmers. The BJP government brought a minimum support price for sugarcane farmers for the latter’s benefit, even promoting the ethanol policy which will help them get good rates.”

The former chief minister said that existing agriculture produce market committees (APMC) were looting farmers and middlemen are getting more benefit. These laws would break the monopoly of APMCs.



He said, “Both the parties are misleading farmers. The NCP-Congress government brought a contract farming law, which the Centre has now introduced. However, they are opposing the law.”

He said that the Opposition are creating a picture that the new laws are against farmers and misguiding citizens about the Modi government to gain political mileage.

Former co-operative minister Harshwardhan Patil said, “Most of the suggestions recommended in the law are supported by the Congress and NCP earlier. Even some of them have already been introduced.”

