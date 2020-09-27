Construction company partners booked by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for duping two of ₹60 lakh

Two separate cases under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 418 (cheating with knowledge that wrongful loss may ensue to person whose interest offender is bound to protect) and others have been registered at Wakad police station against the three. (Getty Images/Representative Photo)

Two separate cases were registered by Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday against three people of a construction company for duping people with a false promise of flats in an under-construction building in Thergaon.

The cases were registered based on a court order issued by a local judge under Section 156(3) of code of criminal procedure to do so.

Complaints in the respective cases were lodged by Vishal Sampat Khude (38), a resident of Venunagar in Wakad, and Sandeep Kashinath Kardile (37), a resident of Thergaon, according to police.

Khude had paid ₹28,80,000 in 2016 while Kardile had paid ₹30,00,000 in 2017 to the construction company.

“We have registered the case based on the court order. It appears to be a small project of six-seven flats. No other person had come forward yet. The accused are partners in the construction company,” said assistant police inspector Tanaji Bhogam of Wakad police station who is investigating the case.

Two separate cases under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 418 (cheating with knowledge that wrongful loss may ensue to person whose interest offender is bound to protect), 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention) and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal code along with Section 13 of Maharashtra Ownership of Flat Act, 1963 were registered at Wakad police station against the three.