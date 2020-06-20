Sections
Home / Pune News / Cops file case against man in Pune for violating quarantine norms

Cops file case against man in Pune for violating quarantine norms

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 17:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

A man who returned from London and did not go into quarantine has been booked by the Pune district administration. (HT PHOTO )

The Pune district administration, on Friday, filed a police case against a resident of the city who returned from London, UK, and did not go into quarantine – institutional, or private, as mandate by the central and state government.

Deputy collector Sarang Kodalkar said, “Ashwin Kumar Singh returned from London on June 16. He landed in Mumbai and directly went to his residence at Handewadi in Pune district. Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) nodal officer Ajit Sanas went to his home and tried to convince him to move into quarantine, but he refused. Considering this, the district administration filed a police case.”

The PMC has tied up with private hotels, where a foreign returnee can stay individually in quarantine, or s/he can then stay at the common quarantine facilities erected by the civic body in the city.

Kodalkar, in a public statement issued on Friday, said, “As per the Government of India’s guideline, it is mandatory for all foreign-returned persons to stay in an institutional quarantine for a week. Despite informing Singh, he did not follow it.”



API Swapnil Lokhande, investigation officer in the case, said, “A case has been registered on Thursday under IPC 188 ( Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant ) and 270 ( Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Maharashtra Covid-19 Act 2020 Section 11. Currently, the said person is home quarantined ,” he said.

The case has been lodged at Loni Kalbhor police station.

A press statement issued by the district administration said: Considering this background, Pune Zilla Parishad’s Block Development officer (BDO) has been instructed to file the a police case as per Indian Penal Code 1860, Article 188. The case had been filed under the Epidemic Act. A police case has been registered at Loni Kalbhor police station.”

