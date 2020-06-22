Couple dies by suicide in Pune; second such case in 24 hours

Sections
The couple had married around a year ago and were having domestic issues, he told the police in his statement.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 16:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

A second case of a couple committing suicide in Pune has come to light in the last 24 hours. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A woman is believed to have died by suicide after finding her husband dead in their house on Sunday morning. Her body was found by her teenage brother who had come to help her when she discovered her husband’s body, according to his statement to the police.

The incident comes to light a day after a 23-year-old footwear businessman was found dead in his house. The man is believed to have died by suicide.

While the husband worked as a security guard at a society, the woman and her younger brother lived with him in the outhouse of the society, where he worked. The three had been living there since several months.



“He is not able to give many details, but he told us that the husband-wife duo were involved in a fight last night (Saturday). After the fight, the husband asked the brother-sister duo to sleep outside, as he wanted to be alone. In the morning, he wakes up at 5am to wash cars in the society. On Sunday as he did not wake up, the woman went in to find him dead inside the house,” said police sub-inspector Pradeep Palande of Samarth police station who is investigating the case.

The teenager rushed to Camp area, where the deceased man’s elder brother lived, when they discovered the body, according to the police.

“When he came back, he says he found his sister dead,” said PSI PAlande.

The family members are natives of Nepal. However, the woman’s parents live in Gujarat.

