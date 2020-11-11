Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Couple loses Rs 23.41 lakh in lottery bait in Pune

Couple loses Rs 23.41 lakh in lottery bait in Pune

Victims receive a call from an unidentified mobile number informing them of winning a lottery of Rs 25 lakh of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 16:52 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Pune

A couple from Hingne Khurd fell for a Rs 25 lakh “Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Lottery” bait offered by unknown telecallers and ended up losing Rs 23.41 lakh between August and September. (HT PHOTO)

A couple from Hingne Khurd fell for a Rs25 lakh “Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Lottery” bait offered by unknown telecallers and ended up losing Rs23.41 lakh between August and September. The crime took place between August 20 and November 9, according to the complaint.

The victims received a call from an unidentified mobile number where the accused told them that they had won a lottery of Rs 25 lakh of “Kaun Banega Crorepati” and messaged them on WhatsApp details related to their mobile number and fake certificate of win and payable amount.

The called duped the couple to transfer money in a bank account towards early release of lottery payment. The couple deposited Rs 23.41 lakh amount through different online transactions, but did not receive the lottery payment. Later, they approached the police.

The Sinhgad police have lodged a case under Information Technology Act Sections 66 and IPC 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) against the accused. Police inspector (crime) Pramod Waghmare said cyber crime cell is probing the case.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Nov 11, 2020 17:38 IST
‘India moving from tax terrorism to tax transparency,’ says PM Modi
Nov 11, 2020 17:44 IST
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
Nov 11, 2020 14:35 IST
BJP scores big in Gwalior-Chambal, Malwa in Madhya Pradesh bypolls
Nov 11, 2020 17:11 IST

latest news

Farah Khan’s video of daughter Anya and her puppy is all kinds of adorable
Nov 11, 2020 18:07 IST
Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology (PIET) awarded with 5 star rating by MHRD innovation cell and AICTE
Nov 11, 2020 18:05 IST
Train stopped in West Bengal to let elephants cross tracks, Piyush Goyal shares video
Nov 11, 2020 17:56 IST
When Joe Biden received a letter from Nagpur
Nov 11, 2020 17:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.