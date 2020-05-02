Couple seek clarification from neighbour about Covid-19 infection rumours, get assaulted

A man has been booked by the Pune police for throwing a stone and injuring his neighbour in a fight regarding alleged rumours of the latter about Covid-19 infection.

A complaint has been lodged by Gangubai Uttam Goyane, 45, whose husband Uttam Goyane, is an ex-defence service personnel working as an ambulance driver for ex-servicemen contributory health service (ECHS) polyclinic.

Uttam Goyane was admitted at the ECHS polyclinic for a couple of days for low blood sugar and fluctuating blood pressure, according to police

“I have spoken to a senior official at the hospital (an officer of the rank of Colonel) and found that Uttam Goyane does not have the Covid-19 infection. However, while he was in the hospital, people in his area spread rumours about him being affected,” sub-inspector Sandeep Varpade of Wanowrie police station who is investigating the case said.

After being discharge from the hospital, the Goyane couple sought a clarification about the rumours from their neighbour where the argument turned violent and the accused threw a rock at Uttam Goyane.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Salunkhe, 50, a resident of the same area of Wanowrie.

A case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (insult with an intention to provoke breach of peace) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Wanowrie police station against the man.