Covid-19 cases breach 40,000-mark in PCMC

Industrial township Pimpri-Chinchwad has been witnessing a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases being reported over the last one week and the tally breached the 40,000-mark on Sunday.

At least 679 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 16 deaths were recorded on Sunday, according to the state health department. This takes the total progressive positive cases count to 40,342 and the death toll to 753.

According to the civic administration, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has been conducting 3,000 tests every day in the industrial town having a population of 1.7 million according to the 2011 Census. Most of the patients have been advised home isolation as they are showing mild symptoms, as per civic officials. In Pune, the progressive positive count of Covid-19 cases has reached 89,150 with death toll at 2,329 as of August 23.

“Currently 14,234 people are in home quarantine and 78,478 have completed their home quarantine period since the pandemic began in PCMC. Since the last one-and-a-half months we have more patients with mild symptoms,” said Dr Pavan Salve, additional health and medical officer, PCMC.

Along with PCMC hospitals, tests are also being conducted at nine private hospitals. “In a few days, Covid facilities at Auto Cluster (202 beds) will be functional and work at the jumbo 800-bed facility at Annasaheb Magar Stadium, Pimpri, is also going on with rapid speed,” added Salve.

One of the senior doctors from the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital who did not wish to be named, said, “Cases will keep on increasing, we must be thankful that the death rate has not gone up. Unless we get a vaccine, the number will rise, but doctors are doing their best and they should be respected.”

Fact sheet:

Covid cases on August 23: 679

Discharged from hospital (August 23): 27,957

Total cases: 40,342

Covid deaths on August 23: 16

Total deaths: 753