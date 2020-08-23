Sections
Home / Pune News / Covid-19 cases breach 40,000-mark in PCMC

Covid-19 cases breach 40,000-mark in PCMC

Industrial township Pimpri-Chinchwad has been witnessing a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases being reported over the last one week and the tally breached the 40,000-mark on...

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 20:54 IST

By Jigar Hindocha,

Industrial township Pimpri-Chinchwad has been witnessing a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases being reported over the last one week and the tally breached the 40,000-mark on Sunday.

At least 679 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 16 deaths were recorded on Sunday, according to the state health department. This takes the total progressive positive cases count to 40,342 and the death toll to 753.

According to the civic administration, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has been conducting 3,000 tests every day in the industrial town having a population of 1.7 million according to the 2011 Census. Most of the patients have been advised home isolation as they are showing mild symptoms, as per civic officials. In Pune, the progressive positive count of Covid-19 cases has reached 89,150 with death toll at 2,329 as of August 23.

“Currently 14,234 people are in home quarantine and 78,478 have completed their home quarantine period since the pandemic began in PCMC. Since the last one-and-a-half months we have more patients with mild symptoms,” said Dr Pavan Salve, additional health and medical officer, PCMC.



Along with PCMC hospitals, tests are also being conducted at nine private hospitals. “In a few days, Covid facilities at Auto Cluster (202 beds) will be functional and work at the jumbo 800-bed facility at Annasaheb Magar Stadium, Pimpri, is also going on with rapid speed,” added Salve.

One of the senior doctors from the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital who did not wish to be named, said, “Cases will keep on increasing, we must be thankful that the death rate has not gone up. Unless we get a vaccine, the number will rise, but doctors are doing their best and they should be respected.”

Fact sheet:

Covid cases on August 23: 679

Discharged from hospital (August 23): 27,957

Total cases: 40,342

Covid deaths on August 23: 16

Total deaths: 753

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

hindustantimes.com
Aug 23, 2020 21:10 IST
Salman, Iulia, Jacqueline gather at Sohail’s house for Ganpati celebrations
Aug 23, 2020 21:10 IST
Come Monday, Trump will look to change narrative, close gap with Biden
Aug 23, 2020 21:09 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Cong’s Randeep Surjewala denies reports of Sonia Gandhi’s resignation as party chief and all the latest news
Aug 23, 2020 20:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.