Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Pune News / Covid-19 check-up bus to restart service in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation

Covid-19 check-up bus to restart service in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation

“Streamlining of the agreement was in process as there has been a change in Covid-19 test rates by the state government”,said Shravan Hardikar, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner on why the bus was not in service for a week.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 17:13 IST

By Jigar Hindocha, Hindustan TimesPune

A Covid-19 test bus being jointly launched by KRSNAA Diagnostics centre and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) which will check the residents of slum areas in the city, in Pune. (PTI)

The Covid-19 check-up bus which was out of service for the last one week will restart its operations from Monday in Pimpri-Chinchwad and nearby areas.

“Streamlining of the agreement was in process as there has been a change in Covid-19 test rates by the state government. The bus will now collect Covid-19 samples from Covid-19 care centres and pre-screening of Covid-19 samples will be conducted in the bus,” said Shravan Hardikar, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner on why the bus was not in service for a week.

The bus is currently being parked at Walhekarwadi, Chinchwad, providing free service to people who are tested positive. Services like CT scan, X-Ray, teleradiology and swab testing can be conducted inside the bus.

“Due to technical reasons the bus was out of service, we will be starting its service from Monday,” said Dr Kiran Bhise from Krsnaa diagnostics who has provided the bus.



Before going on a break, the Covid-19 check-up bus was very useful for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Alex Zanardi stable but doctors warn of possible complications
Jun 21, 2020 17:25 IST
Fahadh Faasil, Mahesh Narayanan to shoot for their next film on iPhone
Jun 21, 2020 17:26 IST
Kiara Advani shares memories as Kabir Singh completes one year of release
Jun 21, 2020 17:25 IST
Pope says coronavirus should spark new environmental awareness
Jun 21, 2020 17:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.