Covid-19 data management has PMC managing a new doubling rate

PMC officials said names of 47 patients were duplicated in fatalities list.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 16:22 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Hindustan Times Pune

A health worker of Pune district council prepares to collect swabs at a Covid-19 swab collection centre, BJS hostel, Wagholi. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

As patients from outside of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are also being treated in the city hospitals for the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection, data management has become a daunting task for the civic body.

On Saturday, PMC officials said names of 47 patients were duplicated in fatalities list.

“These patients were from other neighbouring districts undergoing treatment here. Every day, our staff is spending hours to omit names with duplication as their details are included in other lists as well,” said Shekhar Gaikwad, PMC commissioner.

Most of these patients, according to Gaikwad, came to Sassoon Hospital for undergoing treatment for other ailments, but test positive for Sars-Cov-2 virus.



Recruitment of doctors, nursing staff in progress

According to Gaikwad PMC has completed the recruitment process of doctors and nursing staff. “At least 20 nurses have been given appointment letters and the waiting list for doctors will be published on Monday.”

Earlier this month, the civic body had initiated the process to fill 97 posts for 13 persons in class 1 and class 2 category which includes neurosurgeon, cardiologist, medical superintendent (Kamala Nehru Hospital), assistant medical officer, paediatrician, radiologists, neonatologist, chest specialists, residential physician, physician, pediatric surgeon, intensivist and residential medical officer.

All six deaths of persons above age of 50

The city, on Sunday, reported 620 fresh positive cases, highest one day rise till now in Pune with six deaths within 24 hours, according to officials of PMC health department. The total positive cases currently are 12,474, while the death count is 510.

The six deaths reported on Sunday were of people above 50 years of age.

The deceased patients include 62-year-old female patient from Sukhsagarnagar area in Katraj admitted to Kashibai Navale Hospital, a 60-year-old female patient from Bibwewadi admitted to Sasson Hospital, a 77-year-old female patient from Parvati Darshan area and 67-year-old male patient from Budhwar peth area both admitted to KEM Hospital, an 83-year-old female patient from Shukrawar peth admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital and 55-year-old male patient from Kondhwa admitted to Inamdar Hospital.

In neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits which recorded 381 cases a day before, reported 98 cases on Sunday, taking the total tally of this industrial town to 1,768.

