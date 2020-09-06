Covid-19: Don’t be careless, take precaution, Javadekar tells Punekars

Sections
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in Pune district and said the next month was crucial to contain the outbreak.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 03:22 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Pune

He said the coronavirus outbreak containment appeal to people had changed from ‘don’t be afraid, take precaution’ to ‘don’t be careless, take precaution’.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state Health Minister Rajesh Tope were also present along with the Union minister for the review meet at Council Hall here.

“We will increase antigen tests in containment zones, and soon begin the second round of serological survey with a bigger sample size,” he said.



The NCP chief wanted more people to be tested for the virus, while the deputy CM said the inquiry report into the death of a television reporter at a Covid-19 facility here will come in by Monday.

