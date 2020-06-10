Sections
Home / Pune News / Covid-19 forces cancellation of junior Grand Prix badminton tourney in Pune

Covid-19 forces cancellation of junior Grand Prix badminton tourney in Pune

The decision was taken by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), as there is uncertainty regarding when sports action will resume.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 16:26 IST

By Jigar Hindocha, Hindustan Times Pune

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has pushed officials to cancel the junior Grand Prix badminton tourney in Pune. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

India’s only junior international Grand Prix badminton tourney hosted in Pune annually since 2011 has been cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), as there is uncertainty regarding when sports action will resume. The tournament this year was slated to happen from August 4-9 at the Modern sports complex, Shivajinagar.

The tournament is also known as Sushant Chipalkatti memorial junior international badminton championship.

“The tournament is always special as top junior players from countries come to take part in this tourney. As a host, the Pune District Metropolitan Badminton Association (PDMBA) is always excited to conduct this event but due to Covid-19 we cannot do anything,” said Ranjeet Natu, honorary secretary of PDMBA.



In 2019, Ken Yon Ong from Malaysia defeated Meiraba Luwang from Manipur to claim the title.

The first tournament was hosted as a district-level event in 1983 at the Laxmi Krida Mandir Club – an affiliated club of PDMBA, since then it has advanced to one of India’s premier tournaments.

“In 1983, the first time we started age-group tournament, generally at that time the only tourney used to happen in the senior and under-19 category. In 1997 it turned out to be a national-level event and from 2011 it is conducted as an international tournament,” explained Natu.

Currently, PDMBA has no plans on conducting any tournament in the allotted time-space in August.

“With everything, uncertain nothing can be decided, the badminton association of India calendar is yet to be released, even we have not declared our calendar which is generally out in May but this year everything is pending,” said Natu.

PDMBA ready for action

PDMBA has kept the playing centre ready by installing sanitisation chambers and thermal temperature monitors.

“We have kept our centre ready, just waiting for notice from government and we can resume badminton from the next day after government allows,” added Natu.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

FIFA ranks Australia-New Zealand as best 2023 World Cup bid
Jun 10, 2020 17:35 IST
Delhi hospitals to display number of beds, room charges at entry point, orders Lt Guv Baijal
Jun 10, 2020 17:37 IST
Man held for molesting minor in Pune
Jun 10, 2020 17:35 IST
ED books Medanta Hospital MD Naresh Trehan in money laundering case
Jun 10, 2020 17:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.