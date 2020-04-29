Covid-19 positive pregnant women get dedicated hospitals in Pune

Chandumama Sonawane Hospital in Pune has been declared as a dedicated hospital for Covid-19 positive pregnant women, said the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday.

Chandumama Sonawane Hospital is run by the PMC in Kashewadi area and will have 80 beds for Covid-19 pregnant women patients while talks are going on with private hospitals for more such facilities.

“Similarly talks are currently underway with another private maternity hospital in Pune with a capacity of 50 beds. The process of making necessary arrangements to treat patients at these hospitals is going on and within the next couple of days Sonawane Hospital will be functional,” said PMC’s assistant health chief Dr Sanjeev Wavare.

The decision was taken after a 25-year-old pregnant woman was tested positive in the city on April 16. Later on April 20, she gave birth to a healthy baby boy and was not infected by the disease. However, looking at the increasing number of positive patients and also the large number of pregnant women in Pune, these dedicated maternity hospitals for Covid-19 positive pregnant patients have been started.

“If our agreement with more private hospitals is finalised, then this number will increase and pregnant women who test positive for Covid-19, will be treated at these hospitals with extra care,” added Dr Wavare.