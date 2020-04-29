Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Pune News / Covid-19 positive pregnant women get 2 dedicated hospitals

Covid-19 positive pregnant women get 2 dedicated hospitals

Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases in Pune district has climbed to 1,491 and the death toll stands at 83, informed the Health Department, Zilla Parishad, Pune on Tuesday.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 11:19 IST

By Asian News International, Pune

The state reported 729 new cases on Tuesday, as per the latest data provided by the state Health Department. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Chandumama Sonawane Hospital and Meera Hospital in Pune have been declared as dedicated hospitals for Covid-19 positive pregnant women, said Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Chandumama Sonawane Hospital is run by the PMC while Meera Hospital is a private hospital.

Maharashtra, one of the most affected states in the country, has reported 9,318 Covid-19 cases so far.



The state reported 729 new cases on Tuesday, as per the latest data provided by the state Health Department.

