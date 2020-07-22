Covid-19 positive woman who went to UAE booked in Pune
The woman had allegedly tested positive for Covid-19 on July 11 by a test conducted at the Aditya Birla hospital. She was advised to be in home quarantine for 14 days as she was asymptomatic.
A case has been registered at the Hinjewadi police station against the 30-year-old woman who travelled to Dubai while allegedly being under home quarantine.
A complaint has been lodged by Dr Amit Abasaheb Mane (33), a resident of Railway Quarters in Pune.
The complainant doctor received a text message from her on July 17 saying that she had reached Sharjah International Airport in Dubai and had tested negative after a test conducted at the airport.
A case was registered under Sections 188, 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 2 and 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act has been registered at the Hinjewadi police station.