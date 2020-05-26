Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Pune News / Covid-19: Pune sees biggest single-day rise with 459 cases

Covid-19: Pune sees biggest single-day rise with 459 cases

The district’s Covid-19 count is now 6,153, with Pune municipal limits accounting for the lion’s share of 5,247 cases, followed by 383 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 523 in rural and cantonment areas.

Updated: May 26, 2020 13:57 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Pune Maharashtra

Of the 459 fresh cases, 388 were in Pune City, 38 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 33 in other parts. (AP)

Pune district in Maharashtra on Monday registered its biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases since the outbreak began in March, with 459 people testing positive for novel coronavirus.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The district’s Covid-19 count is now 6,153, with Pune municipal limits accounting for the lion’s share of 5,247 cases, followed by 383 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 523 in rural and cantonment areas.

“Of the 459 fresh cases, 388 were in Pune City, 38 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 33 in other parts. Monday also saw eight deaths from the infection, taking the toll to 280 so far,” an official said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Coronavirus is just tip of the iceberg, warns China’s ‘bat woman’
May 26, 2020 15:33 IST
Wuhan tests millions in 12 days as China fears second virus wave
May 26, 2020 15:24 IST
Sambhavna : More lives will be lost due to lack of treatment than Covid-19
May 26, 2020 15:26 IST
Maharashtra: New academic session for schools to begin from June 15
May 26, 2020 15:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.