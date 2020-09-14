Covid Impact: Depositors in various cases probed by police in Pune believe refunds will take longer

DSK along with wife Hemanti, son Shirish, son-in-law Kedar Vanjpe and his wife Sai have been arrested by the Economic Offence Wing, which is probing a Rs2,043 crore fraud. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Investors, mostly senior citizens, who have been duped in various schemes, are worried over the unfolding of the Covid-19 situation and its devastating impact on the possible return of their money. The Covid induced lockdown has been a double whammy for investors in DSK and Shivajirao Bhosale bank case, currently being probed by police.

As many as 33,000 depositors, most of them senior citizens are demanding their money back amid their fading hope as prices of properties owned by city-based developer DS Kulkarni and the delay in case has prolonged their wait. DSK along with wife Hemanti, son Shirish, son-in-law Kedar Vanjpe and his wife Sai have been arrested by the Economic Offence Wing, which is probing a Rs2,043 crore fraud.

Though activists fighting for the investors feel the cases being heard must be fast-tracked, investors believe that it will take a long time before they will finally get their dues from the state government.

Jyotsana Kulkarni, a resident of Baner and investor in DSK scheme said, “We had deposited the money with DSK group as fixed deposit and expected it will help us in our old age. During the last two years, we are constantly hoping that we will get the refund but the case is not being heard during the Covid-19 crisis and it is a cause of concern. We believe that the refunds won’t come early as frauds take long time for being investigated by the police and decided by the courts.”

The impatience has grown among most investors, who had put in their life savings in various schemes run by DSK, expecting bright returns. During one of the hearing earlier last year, an investor shouted at DSK’s wife Hemanti in the courtroom blaming her for her husband’s death. The judge had to ask staff to take depositors away.

Special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan said, “Covid-19 has impacted the functioning of the court since lockdown. With the courts opening as per the district judge orders, we will see hearing into the case after which the case will move ahead on a regular basis. It is because of Covid-19 that the case has been delayed. The courts are going to begin from Monday and the DSK case will definitely get momentum and will be heard regularly.”

RTI Activist Vijay Kumbhar who has been helping DSK investors since the beginning, said, “We have been demanding a fast-track court to ensure that the victims are compensated at the earliest. The DSK investors are facing problems for their day to day living since a long as all their savings have been lost. The investors have been suffering from a long time and now with Covid-19, there seems to be no immediate relief from their problems and it will be a long wait for them before they get their money back from the government.”

In the Shivajirao Bhosale bank case, police have arrested the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member of legislative council Shivaji Bhosale along with other bank officers on charges of ₹71 crore fraud and other financial misappropriations running into crores. The bank, with 12 branches and ₹430 crore deposits, across Pune district and 1.10 lakh account holders, was promoted by Bhosale.

According to Hemant Shedge, president, Kothrud depositors samiti which is fighting for the investors right in the multi-crore Shivajirao Bhosale bank case, the pandemic may further delay their hope for a return of money.

“It took very long for the state government to take action against the bank directors. Covid-19 has multiplied their problems further as the courts were shut for a very long time and the investigation too is going on amidst the growing Covid crisis. The depositors believe that it will take long before the final dues get settled and one never knows whether they will be alive or dead at that time,” he said.

Sarika Patil, who lost a ten-lakh deposit in the bank said, “We don’t have any money left as we had kept the bank FD for our medical expenses and daughter’s marriage. Since the last two years, there is no hope left.”

Investors awaiting refund in another scheme –

The Pan Card Club, which began operations in 1997 collected ₹1,400 crores from depositors nationally.

Siddhartha Kanse, an investor in the scheme said, “We have done all our work and the case is legally settled but still the payments have not been given. I believe that it will take some more time.”