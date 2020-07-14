Sections
Home / Pune News / Covid Impact: One session a day at Pune district court

Covid Impact: One session a day at Pune district court

With a focus on top and priority cases, the Pune district court has announced it will be functional for only one session a day in July amidst an increasing number of Covid-19 cases...

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 22:08 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

With a focus on top and priority cases, the Pune district court has announced it will be functional for only one session a day in July amidst an increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the city.

The Pune Bar Association (PBA) has appealed to litigants and lawyers to compulsorily wear masks and maintain social distancing while visiting court premises. However, a court notification further stated that the taluka court will function in two sessions.

It further mentions that the taluka courts located in containment zones will function for one session, while others in non-containment zones will operate in two sessions.

According to the PBA, the court is functional between 11am to 2pm and the court is hearing only urgent and important matters of top priority like bail. The notification to the effect was released by principal judge Neeraj Dhote.



Pune bar association president advocate Satish Mulik said, “Currently, all the lawyers’ fraternity and those visiting the court premises are requested to follow the highest standards of hygiene, social distancing and wearing of masks. The most important cases are being dealt with in the court and the court will function only for one session during the entire month of July taking into account the rapidly spreading Covid-19 infection. With the announcement of the lockdown, the number of visitors to Shivajinagar court has reduced,” he said.

Vaishali Chandane, advocate, president, family courts association said, “The family court will function from 10.30am until 3.30pm. All the safety precautions are to be undertaken and guidelines followed to prevent the spread of infection.”

Box

The bar rooms where the lawyers store their case documents and files were opened for access after three months for only two hours. The bar room was opened after requests were made by PBA. The bar room was closed again until further orders, PBA informed.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Burglars flee with bed, dressing tables, TV from Ludhiana store
Jul 14, 2020 23:29 IST
₹2,166 cr credit sanctioned to MSMEs in Punjab
Jul 14, 2020 23:24 IST
Guardiola attacks rivals for ‘whispering’ campaign against City
Jul 14, 2020 23:19 IST
New govt order allows markets to open on all five weekdays
Jul 14, 2020 23:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.