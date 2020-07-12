Covid impact: Restaurateur, auto driver turn vegetable vendors

Dadarao Rasal, an auto driver from Aundh gaon started selling vegetable as he was unable to make profit driving an auto. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

The Covid-19 pandemic is not only impacting people’s health but also forcing them to change professions.

Akshay Khatmode, the owner of North and South Station snack centre, Baner has converted his restaurant into a vegetable shop while Dadarao Rasal—an auto driver has turned his autorickshaw into a vegetable cart in Aundh gaon.

For both of them, the pandemic put a brake on their businesses and with no source of money generated in the last two months, the duo decided to change their profession and begin selling vegetables.

“After sitting at home for two months, I was completely frustrated and the government was extending lockdown every 15 days, so I decided to change my field and started selling vegetables,” said Khatmode who runs a vegetable shop at Pancard club road, Baner.

Following Khatmode, a couple of his restaurant owner friends switched their profession too.

“There was no way out to earn money. The government has now given orders to open a hotel but our head cook has gone back to Bihar and out of a staff of nine, I am the only one left. How I will run a restaurant?” added Khatmode who inaugurated his snack centre 14 months ago.

Khatmode’s tea had a loyal customer base on Pancard Club road and most of the IT companies used to order from him, but now since the IT companies are working with 33 per cent workforce Khatmode has no plans of selling tea again.

“Starting the snack centre again looks very difficult. How people will respond to dine in after it is allowed is a question mark, so I will continue selling vegetables for now. No plans of restarting the restaurant again” added Khatmode.

Survival is tough

The thought of paying school fees for his children and earning bread butter inspired auto driver Rasal to start selling vegetables and make a living. A resident of Aundh gaon, Rasal now wakes up at 5 in the morning daily for his new business.

“Life is different now, go to the vegetable market, bring vegetables, clean it and sell it. This is my new business and I am proud of it as I am able to earn money again,” said Rasal who is a father of two daughters.

In the pre-Covid era, driving an autorickshaw gave Rasal a good amount of money but now people’s perspective has changed.

“People are not feeling 100 per cent at comfort while asking for an auto. There is fear in their mind of catching the virus,” said Rasal who is against the 10-day lockdown.

“The state government should have taken some time in unlocking the state, now people have started their businesses and they have planned lockdown again. It will impact everyone financially and the government should think about it,” added Rasal.

Box:

Auto driver turns cloth-seller

Dilip Gujar who runs an auto on Sinhagad road is facing a financial crunch as people are not keen on taking an auto-rickshaw.

“I was left with no option, so I decided to start selling clothes to earn money. All auto drivers are suffering badly and I request the state government to help us,” added Gujar.