CSIR-NCL conducts serological test for its employees

The CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL), Pune, conducted a serological survey for its employees and their family members, under which 400 blood samples have been being collected. The serological survey started on September 12 at NCL Medical Centre and concluded on September 17.

The blood samples along with the health data will be sent to CSIR-IGIB for serological analysis. Serological test is conducted to see if a person has developed antibodies to coronavirus. Presence of antibodies can indicate that the person has been exposed to the virus. The initiative is a part of the pan-India project named ‘Phenome India initiated by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and led by Delhi-based CSIR- Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology and Dr Shantanu Sengupta from CSIR-IGIB is coordinating the study. The CSIR-NCL team comprises scientists from the biochemical sciences division and doctors from the medical centre.

“The research study involves testing of antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 in the people working in the CSIR labs and their family members. The CSIR-NCL and CSIR-URDIP represent the western region. Blood samples are being collected from those who are willing to participate. The test is voluntary and open to all CSIR staff, including pensioners up to the age of 70, students, contractual staff and their families,” said Prabhakar Ingle, media advisor at CSIR-NCL, Pune.

“About 400 blood samples have been collected from CSIR-NCL and CSIR-URDIP employees and family members for a serological test. The health parameters such as temperature, height, weight, oxygen level and blood pressure are noted in addition to collecting the blood sample,” he added.

According to Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, a separate survey is being undertaken by Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) hospital and Sassoon General Hospital with larger sample size in order to assess sero prevalence in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“The sample size of the first sero survey done by IISER was small, hence, another bigger and wider survey is being undertaken by YCM and Sassoon in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune. In this survey the sample size will be increased so that we can know more about both the cities’ sero prevalence,” said Rao during press conference last week.

Pune’s first sero surveillance report was carried out in July and its findings were released on August 17. The survey revealed that 1.5 per cent people of total 1,664 persons from five highly-affected areas in Pune city have seroprevalence of antibodies against Sars-CoV-2.