Home / Pune News / Current claims over Covishield false: SII

Current claims over Covishield false: SII

The phase three trials for the Oxford vaccine candidate are being conducted by SII in India.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 17:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford blood samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Jenner Institute in Oxford, England Thursday. (AP)

The current claims over the Coronavirus vaccine, Covishield, are completely false and it will be commercialised when trials prove successful and regulatory approvals are in place, said Serum Institute of India (SII) on Sunday.

SII issued this clarification after reports in the media began appearing which claimed that Covishield- Oxford University’s vaccine candidate, will be commercialised in a little over two months.

“Serum Institute of India clarifies that the current claims over Covishield’s availability, in the media are completely false and conjectural. Presently, the government has granted us permission to only manufacture the vaccine and stockpile it for future use,” SII said.



