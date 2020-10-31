Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Custom officers at Pune airport seize gold worth Rs 7.89 lakh

Custom officers at Pune airport seize gold worth Rs 7.89 lakh

This is the first seizure since the lockdown was lifted and international flights resumed at Lohegaon airport

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 16:50 IST

By Steffy Thevar, Hindustan Times Pune

The gold bar was sealed in a chocolate bar and hidden under the handle of the trolley bag. (Getty Images)

The customs officers at Pune’s Lohegaon international airport have seized 151.82 grammes of 24 carat gold, valued at Rs 7.89 lakh, from a passenger travelling to Dubai on Thursday.

The gold bar was sealed in a chocolate bar and hidden under the handle of the trolley bag.

This is the first seizure since the lockdown was lifted and international flights resumed at Lohegaon airport.

Lohegaon airport currently operates international flights to Dubai only.

Vaishali Patange, joint commissioner, Pune Zone Customs, said, “This is the first case of a gold seizure since the lockdown was put in place in March. International flights have started operations only now. We had cases of the smuggling of animal parts, but this is the first case of gold smuggling.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Will fight politically... peacefully,’ says Omar Abdullah as PAGD delegation visits Kargil
Oct 31, 2020 16:11 IST
Delhi sees coldest October since 1962: IMD
Oct 31, 2020 16:53 IST
DC vs MI LIVE: Anrich Nortje breaks MI’s opening stand, de Kock departs
Oct 31, 2020 18:09 IST
Kamal Nath challenges EC order to revoke star campaigner status in SC
Oct 31, 2020 17:28 IST

latest news

From gas booking to high-security registration plates: New rules from November 1
Oct 31, 2020 18:09 IST
World No. 2 Simona Halep tests positive for COVID-19
Oct 31, 2020 18:08 IST
Sikandar Kher on Bollywood debates: People always find something to blame
Oct 31, 2020 18:05 IST
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
Oct 31, 2020 18:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.