Custom officers at Pune airport seize gold worth Rs 7.89 lakh

The gold bar was sealed in a chocolate bar and hidden under the handle of the trolley bag. (Getty Images)

The customs officers at Pune’s Lohegaon international airport have seized 151.82 grammes of 24 carat gold, valued at Rs 7.89 lakh, from a passenger travelling to Dubai on Thursday.

The gold bar was sealed in a chocolate bar and hidden under the handle of the trolley bag.

This is the first seizure since the lockdown was lifted and international flights resumed at Lohegaon airport.

Lohegaon airport currently operates international flights to Dubai only.

Vaishali Patange, joint commissioner, Pune Zone Customs, said, “This is the first case of a gold seizure since the lockdown was put in place in March. International flights have started operations only now. We had cases of the smuggling of animal parts, but this is the first case of gold smuggling.”