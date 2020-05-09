Covid-19: Central team takes review of situation in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

A central team headed by Union health ministry’s additional deputy director general Sudhir Gupta has advised health authorities in Pune to take steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19 out of the red zone areas and follow the containment strategy to bring the pandemic under control in Pune.

“The team took the review of the situation in Pune city and division. The team members advised concentration of efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 from the red zone to other zones in the city. Emphasis was laid on house-to-house survey, contact tracing and, if needed, quarantine of suspected cases,” Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said.

The team met with Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation officials on Friday and Saturday to take a review of the city’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. One of the prominent red zones in Maharashtra, Pune district has seen more than 130 deaths and 2,400 positive cases as of May 8.

The team headed by Gupta on Saturday visited the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited. Meetings were scheduled with top civic officials, Pune Zilla Parishad officials and hospitals engaged in the treatment of Covid-19 patients in Pune. On Friday evening, Gupta met with Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar to discuss the situation.

Photo Caption- Central team on Saturday visited the Pune Smart City’s war room and took the Covid-19 review in the city. Municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, Pune Smart City’s CEO Rubal Agrawal and PMC health chief Ramchandra Hankare briefed the team.