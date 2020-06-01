Cyclone Nisarga: Maximum temperature dips in Pune as rains lash city

Sections
Updated: Jun 01, 2020 21:27 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

Pune reported a fall in its maximum temperature, which came down to 28.06 degrees Celsius on Mondy after moderate rains lashed the city.

The city witnessed a cloudy weather with a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has forecast heavy rains for Pune with cyclone Nisarga nearing Maharashtra.

IMD stated that it recorded 0.4mm rainfall till 8am at the Shivajinagar observatory while Lohegaon recorded 2mm of rainfall even as the city received more rains in the evening. In the region, Kolhapur received the highest rainfall (29mm) in central Maharashtra. Marathwada and Vidharba region did not record any rainfall during the day.

The weather department has forecast moderate to heavy rains on Tuesday and Wednesday for Pune city and its adjoining areas.



IMD has sounded cyclone alert over north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts. The IMD stated that the cyclone is very likely to “intensify into a deep depression over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during the next six hours and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over east central Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours”.

IMD forecast division head Anupam Kashyapi, said, “The cyclonic circulation is likely to concentrate into a depression over central and adjoining Arabian sea and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours. The cyclonic condition is likely to bring rain to mainly Konkan and Goa regions, including central Maharashtra. The heavy rains might lead to inundation and preparation with a proper drainage system is important.”

The cyclonic storm is very likely to move nearly northwards initially till June 2 morning and then recurve north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and Daman during the afternoon of June 3, according to IMD.

Under the influence of the system, light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Lakshadweep area, north Kerala and coastal Karnataka. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rain very likely over Konkan and Goa on June 2 and over south Konkan and Goa on June 3, the IMD forecast in its public information broadcast.

In view of the developing cyclone situation in Arabian sea, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed nine teams in Maharashtra- three in Mumbai, two in Palghar and one each in Thane and Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, NDRF officials stated.

