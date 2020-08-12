Sections
Home / Pune News / Dahi handi celebrations cancelled, mandals aid Covid warriors instead

Dahi handi celebrations cancelled, mandals aid Covid warriors instead

Prominent mandals are going to celebrate the Dahi Handi by donating prize money for the Covid related works

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 17:59 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Hindustan Times Pune

Vandemataram Sanghatana and Yuva Phoenix Society celebrate book dahi handi at Matoshree old age home, Karve nagar. (HT PHOTO)

In the past four months, several festivals have been celebrated quietly in a low-key manner due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, however, Dahi handi which was scheduled to be celebrated today has suffered this year, given the huge spectacle of the festival.

The Dahi Handi mandals in Pune are well known for their grand celebrations with celebrities, huge prize money and the reward given to the team who breaks the handi for its grand decoration sets.

This year all of these things don’t exist and several prominent mandals are going to celebrate the Dahi Handi by donating prize money for the Covid related works.

Balasaheb Marne president of Hutatma Babu Genu mandal trust which is one of Pune’s biggest Dahi Handi mandal said, “This year we have cancelled the Dahi Handi celebrations as the Covid pandemic has affected all of us. Every year we give away prize money of Rs 3 to 5 lakh during Dahi Handi, for which we do not take any public contributions (Vargani). This year the mandal is going to donate the same prize money to several government agencies who are fighting against this disease and for a social cause.”



The Khajina Vihir Tarun mandal in Sadashiv peth is working on similar lines. Om Kasar, president of the mandal said, “Our mandal every year celebrates the Dahi Handi in grand style with huge decorations and sound system. Teams from Mumbai, Thane, Chiplun, Baramati and Pune come to break the Dahi handi at our mandal and more than Rs 1 lakh prize money is given. This year there is no Dahi Handi celebrations instead we are going to provide meals to sex workers in Budhwar peth and will distribute 5,000 face masks and sanitizers to citizens in Sadashiv peth area.”

Another prominent Dahi Handi mandal, the Suvarnyug Tarun mandal has also cancelled the Dahi Handi this year.

Prakash Chavan, president of Suvarnayug Tarun mandal said, “As the Covid situation is rising in Pune city and several government agencies are working to fight against it we are going to donate medical equipment to them. An amount of Rs 1.25 lakh will be used to purchase the medical equipment and it will be handed over to the Pune district administration.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I don’t know why only the glamour industry is targeted all the time: Sharad
Aug 12, 2020 18:49 IST
CPL 2020: Three players to watch out for
Aug 12, 2020 18:47 IST
Hardik Pandya is all heart as Natasha cradles their newborn son
Aug 12, 2020 18:46 IST
Ludhiana grocer rapes eight-year-old in his shop, arrested
Aug 12, 2020 18:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.