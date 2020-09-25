Dams full as 33 of 35 districts in Maharashtra receive normal to excess rainfall

The state has had good rainfall so far even as the return journey of monsoon will take some time. In Maharashtra, monsoon is expected to withdraw in the second or third week of October, says Anupam Kashyapi, head, India Meteorological Department. (Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

Southwest monsoon has brought good news for Maharashtra with 33 of 35 districts either receiving normal or excess rainfall till September 23.

With rainfall in ample quantity, most big and medium dams in Maharashtra are also full and the agriculture department also expects bumper crop this year. As of Thursday, cumulative water stock in all the dams in Maharashtra stood at 83.17%. During the same day last year, the dam stock was 72.46%. However, in parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha, heavy rainfall in the past one week, has also damaged the crops.

According to India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) seasonal map for Maharashtra, only two districts from Vidarbha have received deficient rainfall (lesser than 20% to 59% of normal). The two districts are Akola and Yavatmal where rainfall deficiency has been 26 and 23 per cent respectively.

The 16 districts which have received normal rainfall are from Vidarbha and parts of Konkan. The 17 districts which have received more than normal rainfall are Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli, Pune, Thane, Solapur, Osmanabad, Latur, Beed, Jalna, Jalgaon, Dhule and Nashik.

According to Anupam Kashyapi, head, India Meteorological Department, “The state has had good rainfall so far even as the return journey of monsoon will take some time. In Maharashtra, monsoon is expected to withdraw in the second or third week of October. The surplus rains over Maharashtra is a good sign as there will be no scarcity of water in the drought prone areas.”