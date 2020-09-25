Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / Dams full as 33 of 35 districts in Maharashtra receive normal to excess rainfall

Dams full as 33 of 35 districts in Maharashtra receive normal to excess rainfall

As of Thursday, cumulative water stock in all the dams in Maharashtra stood at 83.17%. During the same day last year, the dam stock was 72.46%

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 16:30 IST

By Jigar Hindocha, Hindustan Times Pune

The state has had good rainfall so far even as the return journey of monsoon will take some time. In Maharashtra, monsoon is expected to withdraw in the second or third week of October, says Anupam Kashyapi, head, India Meteorological Department. (Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

Southwest monsoon has brought good news for Maharashtra with 33 of 35 districts either receiving normal or excess rainfall till September 23.

With rainfall in ample quantity, most big and medium dams in Maharashtra are also full and the agriculture department also expects bumper crop this year. As of Thursday, cumulative water stock in all the dams in Maharashtra stood at 83.17%. During the same day last year, the dam stock was 72.46%. However, in parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha, heavy rainfall in the past one week, has also damaged the crops.

According to India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) seasonal map for Maharashtra, only two districts from Vidarbha have received deficient rainfall (lesser than 20% to 59% of normal). The two districts are Akola and Yavatmal where rainfall deficiency has been 26 and 23 per cent respectively.

The 16 districts which have received normal rainfall are from Vidarbha and parts of Konkan. The 17 districts which have received more than normal rainfall are Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli, Pune, Thane, Solapur, Osmanabad, Latur, Beed, Jalna, Jalgaon, Dhule and Nashik.

According to Anupam Kashyapi, head, India Meteorological Department, “The state has had good rainfall so far even as the return journey of monsoon will take some time. In Maharashtra, monsoon is expected to withdraw in the second or third week of October. The surplus rains over Maharashtra is a good sign as there will be no scarcity of water in the drought prone areas.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Yes Bank case: ED attaches Rana Kapoor’s London flat worth Rs 127 crore
Sep 25, 2020 16:36 IST
Farm bills: Farmers protest, block Delhi-Noida road at Sector 14-A
Sep 25, 2020 16:51 IST
Bihar Assembly election 2020: 3 phases, 72 million voters, 243 constituencies
Sep 25, 2020 15:36 IST
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
Sep 25, 2020 16:36 IST

latest news

Faceless I-T appeals launched, to help resolve about 85% cases
Sep 25, 2020 17:02 IST
Bihar assembly election 2020: Many challenges ahead for NDA
Sep 25, 2020 17:02 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: SC reserves order on pleas seeking refund of Air tickets cancelled during lockdown and all the latest news
Sep 25, 2020 16:57 IST
Sukhbir, Harsimrat lead Akali chakka jam against farm bills
Sep 25, 2020 16:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.