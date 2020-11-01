Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Dams full but demand for tankers on the rise in Pune

Dams full but demand for tankers on the rise in Pune

The city has received adequate rainfall and there is enough storage in the Khadakwasla reservoir

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 16:04 IST

By Abhay Khairnar, Hindustan Times Pune

PMC official said on anonymity that it is accepted that the tanker use is increasing during the summer but despite having a rainy season (HT PHOTO)

Despite Pune getting enough rain for the last three years, the number of tankers are on the rise in the city after every monsoon.

The city has received adequate rainfall and there is enough storage in the Khadakwasla reservoir.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “I need to check the exact number of tankers but the reason behind the increasing number of tankers is mainly population. Mainly the population in those areas in which the city is getting water supply with low pressure.”

One of the officers on the condition of anonymity said that mainly tankers are increased in areas like Kondhwa, Nagar road, Dhayari.



These areas are getting less water, but tankers have also increased in city areas which is a little shocking. The officer said the main reason for this year might be due to lockdown. The entire population stayed home. Due to hygiene reasons, there might be an increase in water usage in residential areas.

PMC official said on anonymity that it is accepted that the tanker use is increasing during the summer but despite having a rainy season, the tankers are increasing in the city which points out that the city needs to execute an equal water scheme 24x7 with speed.

Another PMC official from the water department said, “Earlier there were allegations of PMC and builders being hand in glove and using potable water for construction activity. But this year, due to lockdown, there was no construction activity.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
Nov 01, 2020 16:01 IST
Hizbul Muhajideen chief commander Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Nov 01, 2020 17:08 IST
CSK vs KXIP Live: Deepak Hooda keeps KXIP going in Abu Dhabi
Nov 01, 2020 17:10 IST
Nitish Kumar govt is anti-woman, Congress ups ante in Bihar
Nov 01, 2020 16:27 IST

latest news

NEP’s approach is to realise new system aligned with 21st century education goals: Kasturirangan
Nov 01, 2020 17:05 IST
Big cat recaptured 24 hours after it escaped from cage in Kerala
Nov 01, 2020 17:01 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Congress attacks govt on women’s safety in UP, Bihar and all the latest news
Nov 01, 2020 16:57 IST
KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match updates
Nov 01, 2020 17:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.