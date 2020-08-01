Sections
Home / Pune News / Days after ‘recovering’ from Covid-19, 100-year-old woman dies in Pune

Days after ‘recovering’ from Covid-19, 100-year-old woman dies in Pune

On July 28, the centenarian and other members of her family were discharged from the Covid-19 facility after “recovering” from the infection.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 14:40 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Pune

A doctor shows the Covid 19 rapid test kit at Naidu Hospital in Pune on Wednesday. (Shankar Narayan/HT Photo )

A 100-year-old woman, who had “recovered” from Covid-19 and discharged from a facility in Pune three days ago, died at home on Friday, family members said.

The woman and four other members of her family were admitted at a Covid-19 facility in Vimannagar here on July 20 after they tested positive for the infection.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

On July 28, the centenarian and other members of her family were discharged from the facility after “recovering” from the infection.

The woman’s son-in-law said she had almost stopped consuming solid food and was mostly on a liquid diet.



“During her treatment also, she was on a liquid diet and her movement was restricted and today she died at home,” he said.

According to doctors from the Pune Municipal Corporation (BMC), when brought to the facility, the woman did not have any Covid-19 symptoms and her oxygen saturation was also normal.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

But after a couple of days, her oxygen level dropped and doctors decided to shift her to a bigger hospital.

“However, due to some reasons, the said hospital did not get her admitted. She was brought back to the CCC (COVID Care Centre) facility, where she received required treatment and her condition stabilised,” Dr Ramchandra Hankare, Chief Health Officer, PMC, had said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana CM to announce setting up of 10 government girls’ colleges on Raksha Bandhan
Aug 01, 2020 15:36 IST
UAE starts operation of Arab world’s first nuclear power reactor
Aug 01, 2020 15:34 IST
Assam to set up 40-member committee to analyse Centre’s New Education Policy
Aug 01, 2020 15:29 IST
New Education Policy drops Chinese, after listing it in draft version
Aug 01, 2020 15:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.