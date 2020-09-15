Dedicated lanes at toll plazas, siren and beacons for oxygen-carrying vehicles

Oxygen cylinders outside the hospital at Panchpakhadi for Covid-19 patients in Thane, Mumbai. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh has instructed the administration to keep lanes open for oxygen-carrying vehicles at toll plazas and also provide beacons to such vehicles.

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh issued the notice on Monday, and added, “As instructed by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar beacons would be provided to oxygen-carrying vehicles. Like ambulances, these vehicles can use beacons for speedy transport of oxygen.”

Medical oxygen supply is key during Covid-19 treatment and its demand has significantly increased in Pune district. With complaints of shortage of supply, the government machinery has concentrated on regularising the supply of medical oxygen to various Covid-19 hospitals.

District collector has instructed the regional transport office (RTO) to provide all the necessary permissions to provide beacons to such vehicles. The RTO has also been instructed to allow use of sirens by such vehicles for smooth movement from the source to the destination.

The collector instructed all operators to install a GPS system on such vehicles, so that the police can track the vehicles exact location. Police officials have been asked to instruct toll operators to open separate lanes for oxygen-carrying vehicles and ensure that they are not stuck in traffic congestions at toll plazas.

Deshmukh instructed such vehicle owners and the oxygen producing industry to depute drivers in three shifts as the vehicles keep moving from the industry to hospitals round the clock.

The civic administration is taking all the necessary action required to ensure regular oxygen supply to Covid-19 hospitals.