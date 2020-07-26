Demand for food delivery drops in Pune, PRAHA claims losses of Rs 250 crore during entire lockdown period

Customers take away food delivery at Goodluck Cafe FC Road, on Saturday. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The city restaurants have barely managed to garner 10 per cent to 15 per cent of food delivery and takeaway business after it reopened shutters post ten-day lockdown on Friday.

According to Pune Restaurants and Hoteliers Association (PRAHA) president Ganesh Shetty, the bill counters saw less transaction because of less customers and thin staff.

Most of the restaurants were shut due to lack of manpower and guidelines imposed by the state government. Takeaway parcels were being given at important locations across the city like Fergusson College road, Wanowrie, NIBM road, Aundh, Kalyaninagar and other areas of the city.

Shetty said, “At least 8,500 restaurants are shut and the total lockdown losses are around Rs 250 crore with more than 2 lakh employees returning to their native places.”

“There is a shortage of staff and the government has still not allowed restaurants to open, except food delivery. Small shops can operate on this takeaway model, but bigger establishments are into huge economic loss. The business is around 10-15 per cent and it is quite less,” he said.

Ikram Khan, restaurateur, who runs joint ventures with several prominent brands of hotels said, “The restaurant industry was shut during lockdown and reached a point of no return. Currently, the business of takeaways and online-based deliveries is only 10 per cent.”

Sanika More ( 21), who picked up her favourite Masala Dosa and coffee parcel at Hotel Vaishali on FC road, said “I felt happy to enjoy my favourite masala dosa and beverage after a long time. Pune has been a city for the youth, but unfortunately, the lockdown has affected the day-to-day life.”

Chintamani Mani, owner of Sadguru Snack Centre at Salunke Vihar, said on Saturday, “Not many buyers are coming to pick up parcels as there is fear about the spread of Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection.”

“I barely managed to do 10 per cent business today,” he said.