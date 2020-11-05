Sections
Demand to allow private buses from Sangamwadi BRTS corridor

Demand to allow private buses from Sangamwadi BRTS corridor

Commuters passing through the Sangamwadi BRTS road have reported of inconvenience due to the closure of the BRTS corridor for private vehicles.Shivajinagar member of Legislative...

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 15:31 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Commuters passing through the Sangamwadi BRTS road have reported of inconvenience due to the closure of the BRTS corridor for private vehicles.

Shivajinagar member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Siddharth Shirole has written a letter to state chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar to open the corridor for common private buses.

“From the last few months there has been a huge pressure on the traffic movement on the Sangamwadi BRTS route and as the BRTS corridor is closed for other vehicles there are daily traffic jams. So our demand is that private buses should be allowed to pass through the corridor, which is also the demand of the local public. The public transport buses do not run full capacity on the BRTS corridor, so most of the times it is vacant throughout the day. So to reduce the pressure of other vehicular movement we are demanding to allow private buses from the BRTS corridor,” said Shirole.

“In the past, local citizens in Hadapsar had raised a similar demand to allow private vehicles from the BRTS corridor but the government did not listen to the residents. Later, citizens broke the barricading of the BRTS corridor and now all vehicles pass through it. To avoid such law and order situation at Sangamwadi BRTS corridor, we are asking for an immediate decision,” he added.

Nishant Sahani, a regular commuter on this route said, “I daily go to my workplace from Sangamwadi road and during the morning and evening office hours we suffer for almost half an hour on this road. It is very tiring to pass from this road, and on one side the entire BRTS corridor is empty from where the heavy vehicles or buses can pass. So, private buses should be allowed to pass so that traffic congestion will somehow reduce.”

