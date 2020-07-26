Sections
Despite 9,435 recoveries, only 38 donors for plasma therapy in PCMC

On Saturday, PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar via a video message on civic body’s official Twitter handle appealed to residents who have recovered from the virus to come forward and donate plasma

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 16:38 IST

By Jigar Hindocha, Hindustan Times Pune

Till July 24, only 38 people have come forward for plasma donation and 35 have recovered via plasma therapy, according to civic officials. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Even though 9,435 patients have recovered from the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection, officials of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal corporation (PCMC) is finding it difficult to find plasma donors.

Till July 24, only 38 people have come forward for plasma donation and 35 have recovered via plasma therapy, according to civic officials.

On Saturday, PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar via a video message on civic body’s official Twitter handle appealed to residents who have recovered from the virus to come forward and donate plasma.

He said, “The patients are getting good treatment facilities at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH), including plasma therapy. To continue this facility we will need to collect plasma from recovered patients,” he said.



According to guidelines of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), after screening of suitable donors, 500ml of plasma is collected.

“Many people have wrong assumptions about plasma therapy. Donating plasma does not cause any health issues. People who have recovered should donate plasma without fear,” said Dr Rajendra Wable, dean, YCMH hospital.

Get in touch

Interested people can register themselves at YCMH and provide blood group details or one can also register on Smart Sarathi app.

