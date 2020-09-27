Despite EWS quota, Maratha protests intensify

Various Maratha outfits under the banner of Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) staged protests on Sunday in front of political party offices in the city, demanding immediate resolution of the reservation issue.

The protests will continue until the first week of October, MKM convenors said.

Members of various outfits gathered at offices of BJP on Jangli Maharaj (JM) road, Congress at Shivajinagar road, Shiv Sena at Deccan and NCP on Tilak road.

The community outfits have intensified agitation days after Supreme Court stayed the reservation for Marathas, referring the matter to a larger constitutional bench.

Earlier on Saturday, Maratha outfits staged a ‘dhol-bajao’ (beating the drum) in front of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s residence in Baramati. The agitators said they will further escalate their stir if the government does not take concrete steps. The agitators also submitted a memorandum to the additional superintendent of police Milind Mohite.

While the state government has already taken a decision to bring Marathas under the 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) after the SC order, community leaders have decided to raise the issue politically and stage protests outside residences of members of Parliament (MPs) and legislators.

“The steps taken by the state government are inadequate as the EWS quota does not serve its purpose. The government has to first take a call about thousands of youths awaiting jobs after clearing exams and also about the admissions. If the state government is so much concerned about Marathas, it should increase seats in education sector to accommodate Marathas,” said Rajendra Kondhare, convenor of the Maratha Mahasangh .

Meanwhile Shiv Sangram Party founder Vinayak Mete held separate meetings with BJP Rajya Sabha MP and Chhatrapati Shivaji’s 13th descendant Udayanraje Bhosale and party legislator from Satara Shivendraraje Bhosale to chalk out planning for the upcoming community meeting. The meeting will be held in Pune on October 3 and Udayanraje and Shivendraraje are expected to attend it.