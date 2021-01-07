Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Despite the ban, nylon manja continues to exist in Pune markets

Despite the ban, nylon manja continues to exist in Pune markets

In 2017, NGT banned the production, storage, sale, and use of nylon or synthetic threads popularly known as “Chinese Manja” across India

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 16:36 IST

By Jigar Hindocha, Hindustan Times Pune

On a visit to Ravivar peth, HT reporter spotted buyers openly asking for the banned “nylon manja.” (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

Despite a ban on nylon Manja, few sellers continue to sell it before the festival of Makar Sankranti.

Traditional shop owners strictly avoid selling the banned kite-flying component, however, don’t deny its availability in the market.

Kite shops at Raviwar peth are in full swing for business with the Sankranti festival fast approaching, most shops have put up the board which says “No Chinese Manja.”

“At Raviwar peth in well-known shops you will not find the nylon Manja as it is banned but at small shops, sellers come from Ahmednagar, Aurangabad to sell the nylon Manja. You will not find them openly selling it,” said Sayyed Muzzafar, owner of Kazi Patang depot, Raviwar peth.



In 2017, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned the production, storage, sale, and use of nylon or synthetic threads popularly known as “Chinese Manja” across India but excluded the cotton threads coated with glass popularly known as “Bareilly ka Manja.”

“The cotton thread is loose so in order to tighten and sharpen it up, a glass material called “saras” is used. These strings are not banned,” added Muzzafar.

The shop owners confirmed that before the ban, nylon Manja was openly available in the market.

Arvind Salvi, bird rescue activist from Katraj snake park said,

“Due to the nylon Manja, birds face severe injuries. Every year the civic body and police claim to take action on people who sell nylon Manja but it’s not to be seen and the sale of nylon Manja continues.”

On a visit to Ravivar peth, HT reporter spotted buyers openly asking for the banned “nylon Manja.”

“Every day five to 10 customers come to ask for nylon Manja, we have placed a board reading “nylon Manja not available” still, people ask for it and we don’t entertainment them much,” said Saadat Bagwan, who works at Bagwan Patang shop.

Since the last three to four days, the rush of people buying kites has increased.

“Kids love to fly kite so I am purchasing kites and strings like every year. There is no impact of Covid-19 on Makar Sankranti,” said Meena Rathi who runs a kite shop at Warje.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India asks UK to arrest Gujarat’s Jaysukh Ranpariya for killing Jamnagar lawyer
by Shishir Gupta
Donald Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
by Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Centre approves Rs28,400 crore industrial developmental scheme to boost J&K economy
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
US Congress certifies Joe Biden, Kamala Harris victory in US elections
by Associated Press | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

28 nursing college students test positive for Covid in Karnataka’s Kolar
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
BJP should immediately dissolve Delhi’s municipal corporation, hold fresh polls: AAP
by Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Uttarakhand farmers take out tractor rally against farm laws in Kumaon
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
India asks UK to arrest Gujarat’s Jaysukh Ranpariya for killing Jamnagar lawyer
by Shishir Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.