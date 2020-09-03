Devotees in Pune bid adieu to Bappa from home

This year, Pune citizens had 2,949 Ganesha idols installed at mandals and 3,34,678 idols installed at home. Given the pandemic, 84 idols from public mandals and 45,771 idols from households were donated at collection centres. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Responding to a call by the local civic body and police Punekars celebrated Ganesh visarjan with family in a simple, traditional and eco-friendly way amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ten-day Ganesh festival celebration ended on Tuesday.

The city witnessed 2,295 public Ganesha idol immersions and 1,31,504 home idol immersions, according to a statement issued by Pune police.

Ganesh festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the city which has around 5,000 mandals. Due to the rise in the positive case of Covid-19 the police and district administration authorities had appealed to various prominent mandals and residents to carry out the immersion process at homes.

Rajesh Chandekar, a city resident, said, “Every year we immersion the Ganesha idol at the tank near the immersion ghats, but as a safety precaution we immersed the idol at home in a bucket.”

Murlidhar Mohol, Pune mayor, said, “Pune residents co-operated with us during the Ganesh festival. Almost 80 per cent citizens immersed the Ganesha idols at home and I am thankful to them for co-operating with the administration.”

Dyneshwar Molak, head, PMC solid waste management department, said, “As per appeal by Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and administration, eighty per cent of mandals and residents immersed the idols at homes and in the mandals.”

Molak said, “Many residents also donated the idols to the civic body and also immersed it in tanks provided by us.”

“Pune Police thanks all members and executive committees Ganesh mandals for excellent cooperation and response to the code of conduct decided considering Covid-19 situation. Visarjan was well co-ordinated either at homes or mandals. We also thank Punekars in understanding the situation and respecting the new conditions amid the pandemic, celebrating the festival with same fervour but in a new way,” said Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of Pune police.

This year, Pune citizens had 2,949 Ganesha idols installed at mandals and 3,34,678 idols installed at home. Given the pandemic, 84 idols from public mandals and 45,771 idols from households were donated at collection centres.

A civic official requesting anonymity said, “PMC has hired a quarry on Ahmednagar road, and all the idols which were donated to the civic body have been immersed in the quarry.”

PMC and police personnel ensured that the immersion ghats were closed for immersion of idols and safety measures were followed at various mandals in the city.

Congress leader Amit Bagul said, “We got a positive response from the resident and received 550 idols in a donation at Sahakarnagar.”

Many elected members erected water tanks in their wards where citizens carried out the immersion. Mobile water tanks were also available at every ward of PMC across the city.

While the five Manache Ganpati were immersed before 1:30 pm, the three other revered Ganapati idols namely Dagdusheth, Bhau Rangari and Akhil Mandai were also immersed before 7 pm, according to the police.

The visarjan ceremonies had concluded by 10 pm in the city. In 2019, the visarjan ceremonies had lasted for 23 hours and 53 minutes while in 2018, the ceremonies had lasted for 26 hours and 36 minutes. (With inputs from Shalaka Shinde)