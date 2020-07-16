Covid cases: Discrepancy of over 10k in state and Pune district figures

Police personnel stand guard at a containment zone in Pune on July 15. The number of Covid active cases reported by the state and the district administration shows a difference of at least 10,000. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)

On Tuesday, July 14, the Maharashtra health department released its daily Covid-19 reporting that Pune district has 23,738 active cases of the 42,092 progressive positive cases reported.

Of these, 17,202 have been discharged and 1,152 deaths were reported.

However, the Pune district administration in its report released late on Tuesday night, claimed that the district has 13,528 active cases of the 41,000 progressive positives.

The number of cases reported by the state and the district administration shows a difference of at least 10,000 cases.

With 23,738 active cases, as per the state data, Pune has the second most number of active cases in the state, after Thane.

Despite the issue being raised by the district administration in its report on Wednesday, the state health department reported 25,510 active cases in Pune of the 44,000-plus progressive positives.

The district office in its Tuesday report claimed that the entire district had 13,528 active cases, including Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) with 9,685 active cases, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) with 2,655 active cases and Pune Rural with 1,188 active cases.

The state health department has consistently reported a higher number of deaths and positive cases in Pune district.

Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Project said, “The data is picked up from the portal and based on that, the report is made. I will have to look into it.”

Dr Abhay Tidke, district surveillance officer, said, “The report is made based on the portal which has to be updated by the government agencies, like civic bodies and district administration. It is possible that it was not updated or maybe it was a technical issue and so the portal could not be updated.”