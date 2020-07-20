Dismissed constable booked in yet another case of cheating in Pune

Sections
Updated: Jul 20, 2020 16:59 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A third case of cheating has been registered against dismissed policeman Shailesh Jagtap in Pune on Monday. Jagtap, who worked as a constable with the Pune police, had been dismissed from the force in November 2019 after being accused in a cheating case.

Besides Jagtap, the two others booked in the case have been identified as Prakash Fale, a resident of Sangvi, and Meena Kanjani, a resident of Pune.

A complaint has been lodged by Satyabhama Popat Chandgude (40), a resident of Gharkul, Chikhali.

Fale and Jagtap were also booked in another cheating case registered at the Samarth police station. The two had been in police custody of Samarth police station till Monday in the earlier case.



The complainant has submitted that the three approached him with a land deal involving a piece of 2 guntha (unit of land measurement) land in Undri. The complainant has submitted that the three approached him with a land deal even though they did not have the legal rights or ownership of the land.

Between 2015 and 2020, the complainant, along with a female colleague, has claimed to have paid Rs 20 lakh to the accused in the land deal. The complainant has also alleged that Jagtap threatened to lodge false cases against the complainant if asks for return of his money.

“The plot was empty and Fale told us that the current owner was heading to a foreign country and needed the money. The owner, a woman, was also present when we visited the site. So, we gave cheques to them, but they refused to accept and asked for cash instead. We had gathered the cash from our relatives and friends and gave it to them (in 2015),” said Chandgude.

A case under Sections 420 (Cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Khadak police station against the three. Police inspector Uttam Chakre of Khadak police station is investigating the case.

