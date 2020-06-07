Doctor among six deaths, 275 fresh Covid cases recorded in Pune on June 6

The city, on Saturday, reported six deaths including three of those residing out of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits which also included a doctor. The city also reported 275 fresh positive cases of Covid-19 taking the count of progressive positive to 7,722. The death toll in the city is now 372.

In addition, 259 were discharged on Saturday which takes the count of those cured and discharged to 4,934. Out of the 2,413 active patients in the city, 195 are critical patients.

The three deaths reported of those from outside Pune includes a 66-year-old male doctor practising in Bhadgaon, Jalgaon, who was admitted at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital on May 27 and was declared dead on Friday. The patient also suffered from valvular heart disease.

Two of Saturday’s deaths were reported from Sassoon General Hospital of those from outside the city which include an 80-year-old male residing at Nilanga. The patient was admitted on May 21 and was declared dead on June 5. The patient reportedly had no comorbidity.

The second death from the hospital is that of an 84-year-old male, a resident of Baramati who was admitted on June 4 and declared dead on June 5. The patient also suffered from diabetes and lung ailment.

The other three deaths reported from PMC limits include a 70-year-old female residing at Mangalwar peth reported dead from KEM hospital. She was admitted on May 17 and declared dead on Friday. The patient also suffered from diabetes and hypertension, along with Covid-19.

A 68-year-old female residing at Yerawada was declared dead at Sahyadri hospital. The patient was admitted on May 23 and declared dead on Saturday.

A 42-year-old male from Juni Wadarwadi was reported dead at Poona Hospital on Saturday. The patient was admitted on Friday.

PMC to increase testing capacity

PMC will increase its testing capacity even further as Sassoon has got an automatic RNA (ribonucleic acid) extractor which will reduce testing time for each slot from hours to a few minutes.

Currently, the city’s testing capacity stands at around 5400, including Sassoon, NIV, IISER and private laboratories. There are 14 private and government labs in the city which totally have a testing capacity of at least 5,400 tests per day. Dr Ramchandra Hankare, chief health officer, PMC, said, “Sassoon’s current capacity is at least 100 samples per day for PMC which will go to 200 and IISER will go up to 150 from current 100. Testing is done as per ICMR protocols.”