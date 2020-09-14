Domestic help among two others involved in armed robbery in Pune

Domestic help and his two accomplices rob the employer’s house after assaulting the owner in Pune. (GETTY IMAGES/FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)

A domestic helper at the house of a restaurant owner in Nigdi teamed up with two others to rob his employer on Saturday morning.

The robbers arrived at the house at 5:30am pretending to be milkmen. The door was answered by Smita Ramesh Awtade (32), a resident of Jeevandhara society in Yamunagar, Nigdi, according to police.

The domestic help was identified as Kiran Bora (25), a Nepali national who used to reside at the servant room at the house of the complainant.

“He used to work at their restaurant and, after the lockdown was declared, used to run errands for the owners. He knew their daily routine. On the day of incident, he knocked on the front door and told the complainant that he had brought milk for the day,” said sub-inspector Sandeep Ohol of Nigdi police station who is investigating the case, adding that one of the two men with Bora was carrying a sickle and hit the complainant’s husband in the head with the back of the blade.

The three men fled with a 45-gramme necklace worth ₹1,00,000; three gold rings weighing 20 grammes worth ₹50,000; a watch worth ₹30,000; key to a Nexa S-Cross vehicle; and cash worth ₹30,000, according to the complainant.

They arrived and left on foot and the police have recovered CCTV footage of the crime.

A case under Sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Nigdi police station.