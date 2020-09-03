Donate idol initiative receives huge response in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The Ganesh immersion turned out to be different than every year as dhol tasha pathaks and huge crowds were missing. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

On Anant Chaturdashi, visarjan ghats in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) were sealed due to the ongoing Covid-19 threat. This prompted residents to wholeheartedly support donating to the PCMC Ganesh idol program.

The Ganesh immersion turned out to be different than every year as dhol tasha pathaks and huge crowds were missing.

“We had requested people to not come on roads to celebrate Ganesh festival and they followed the norms so I am thankful to them. People are happily donating their Ganesha idols which is a good sign. All these idols which are collected will be immersed in water by authorities,” said Shravan Hardikar, PCMC commissioner on Tuesday.

Sanskar Pratisthan has been doing this work since the last 27 years in association with the PCMC.

“In ten days a total of 31,754 Ganesh idols were donated to us. This year due to Covid-19, the number is less. On Tuesday, we collected 11,000 idols. The immersion of the Ganesh idols till continue until Wednesday afternoon,” said Mohan Gaikwad, director of Sanskar Pratisthan.

Many people donated idols for the first time as ghats were sealed.

“I had heard about Sanskar Pratisthan a few years back, but I used to do it by on my own at Chinchwad ghat but this year me and many families from our society donated idols to them. They (Sanskar Pratisthan) have ensured proper immersion will be done by concerned authorities,” added Nupur Nagpure, a resident of Chapekar Chowk.

Gaikwad said, “Many mandals from different parts of PCMC supported us and collected idols as we wanted to avoid rush of people and it was also a successful step taken by our organisation.”