Doubling time reduces significantly in Pune, but experts urge caution

The doubling time for Covid infections have increased considerably in Pune city. For December, the doubling time was over 400 days. That is it took 400 days to double the number of Covid positive cases in Pune.

Doubling time is defined as the time needed for the cases to double in a particular region

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief of the health department at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said that the rate of infection has reduced very much.

“Earlier the doubling time was very low. But now we have calculated that the doubling time has increased. For the number of cases to get twice the number, it takes more than 461 days today,” said Wavare.

This, Dr Wavare said, was because the Covid infection was not spreading as much as earlier.

“This is because there is more awareness among people about wearing masks, hand hygiene and social distancing. The administration has also strictly implemented these things,” said Dr Wavare.

Speaking on the increase in doubling time, Dr R Gangakhedkar, epidemiologist who earlier was the head scientist of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the doubling rate has increased because people are following all precautions.

“The first wave is about to end. Due to this, we can see the decrease in infection. And so the doubling time has increased but to maintain this, there should be no complacent behaviour in the public. Wearing masks, hand hygiene and social distancing is a must,” said Gangakhedkar.

He further said that the Covid virus will see more mutations.

“The best way to keep one safe is to practice social distancing. Covid is here to stay for the next few years. Everyone should make a habit of wearing masks for their safety and the safety of others,” said Gangakhedkar.