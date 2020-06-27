Dressing up Khadakwasla as tourist destination: tender deadline extended

The state irrigation department, under whose purview Pune’s main water-source, the Khadakwasla dam operates, has allowed the Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation (MKVDC) to undertake a “beautification and development”project on 28 acres in the immediate area surrounding the dam.

MKVDC has already invited tenders for the project.

The Maharahtra government has developed the green spaces around dams at Jayakwadi and Koyna, but not with a private developer.

V P Patil, executive engineer at the Khadakwasla dam, said, “This is a pilot project and 28 acres owned by the irrigation department is to be developed by a private entity on a build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis. The land will be handed over to the developer for 30 years. We are looking at an amusement park, museum, gift shops, planetarium, banquet hall, ball room, resort and restaurant, multi-purpose pavilion, and village theme park.”

Patil said, “The object of this proposal is to beautify Khadakwasla dam and to utilise the unused excess government land available in the vicinity of the dam. It would be developed for tourism purposes and to maximise revenue for the water resource department. It is expected that all 28 acres will be developed by a single developer.”

The project’s request for proposal (RFP) has been called for and the Swiss Challenge Method will be used to award the tender.

The Swiss method is mainly use for tenders of government projects; and mainly road works. In this process any person or company who submits a proposal to the government, that proposal is later made public for other bidders to beat the offer.

Due close on June 25, the tender period has now been extended by 15 days due to Covid-19.

This proposed development is downstream of the dam and near the National Defence Academy (NDA). When asked if the NDA would object, Patil said, “The land is owned by the irrigation department and the government can do any project on its own land. The defence institutes’ main worry is about height, for security reasons, and we have put the height restriction condition in the tender document.”

Opposition begins

Aapale Pune, an organisation fronted by BJP and Shiv Sena’s party workers have raised queries about the project. BJP’s Ujwal Keskar, Suhas Kulkarni, and the Sena’s Prashant Badhe claimed that the state government “has not published any resolution for the project”.

However, sources confirmed that recently, the state irrigation minister and top-level officers of the irrigation department visited the Khadakwasla dam to keep themselves abreast of the plan.

A dam good plan?

What the tender document states:

13 acres - amusement park, rides, village theme park, restaurant, resort

9 acres - miniature park, exhibition hall, other activities

4.30 acres - landscape and gardening

1 acre - parking

0.70 acre - administration building

Water sports?

Currently no water sports are permitted on the Khadakwasla dam, but the tender states that in future, the state government may allow water sports on the dam.

As per the tender, if the state government allows such activity, the developer would be allowed to offer the same, but will have to pay an additional fee for the same

Dam of the ages

Khadakwasla dam was constructed between 1860-1872, and is situated on the Mutha river, 18km west of Pune city.

This dam supplies water to Pune city for irrigation, industrial and drinking purposes. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has is already begun to implement a plan that would see food and snack stalls set up in its proximity.