Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / Drink driving: One-day police custody for retired inspector for killing one in Pune

Drink driving: One-day police custody for retired inspector for killing one in Pune

The retired police inspector who rammed his vehicle into a puncture shop in Balewadi on Sunday afternoon killing one, was remanded to one day in police custody.“He is in...

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 21:24 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The retired police inspector who rammed his vehicle into a puncture shop in Balewadi on Sunday afternoon killing one, was remanded to one day in police custody.

“He is in police custody for one day. How he got the alcohol, where was he heading, are among things which will be investigated,” said Pankaj Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-4.

The retired police inspector had opted for voluntary retirement in 2019. He had served in the social security cell of Pune police in the past. He was driving a white Volkswagen Polo car that was registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Whether he owned the car or not is being investigated.

The deceased man has been identified as Santosh Bansi Rathod (35), a resident of Kalewadi. The five people who were injured are undergoing treatment for various injuries. The owner of the puncture shop was among the five injured. The four others were people who had come to the shop to get repair work done. While one was an auto-rickshaw driver, another was a tempo driver, and the third was a two-wheeler rider.



A case under Sections 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 (rash driving), 185 (drunk driving), and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered at the Chatuhshrungi police station against Nikam.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Sep 07, 2020 22:14 IST
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
Sep 07, 2020 21:43 IST
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
Sep 07, 2020 21:15 IST
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
Sep 07, 2020 20:37 IST

latest news

Ludhiana MC razes illegal structures
Sep 07, 2020 22:30 IST
Now, an extra green topping for Chandigarh Golf Club course
Sep 07, 2020 22:29 IST
Punjab traders’ body protests against restrictions
Sep 07, 2020 22:28 IST
Speeding car leaves traffic cop injured in Panchkula
Sep 07, 2020 22:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.