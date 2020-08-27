DTE extends engg diploma admission last date till Sept 4

Earlier the deadline was till August 26 which is now extended as many students faced technical issues and could not complete the admission process for engineering diploma courses. (GETTY IMAGES (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))

PUNE The Maharashtra State Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has extended the deadline for the admission process of engineering diploma courses till September 4.

DTE started its engineering diploma admission process from August 10 for various courses like pharmacy, surface coating technology, hotel management and catering technology and others. Earlier the deadline was till August 26 which is now extended as many students faced technical issues and could not complete the admission process.

“Students who had applied for admission got their school leaving certificate and other documents late. So, it became an issue for the reserved seats in the admission process. Many students also did not have proper documents for admissions in open quota, so we decided to extend the deadline till September 4,” said Abhay Wagh, director, Directorate of Technical Education.

While the final merit list for the admission as per the applications received from the students will be declared now on September 12. This year first time the entire admission process will be carried out on online.

“According to the new updated admission schedule the provisional merit list will be declared on September 7, students can give their objections and corrections till September 10 and the final merit list will be declared on September 12,” he said.

As per the revised admission circular issued by the state technical director of DTE, now students can send their admission application, documents verification and payment of fees will be carried till September 4. Once a student applies for taking the admission, he/she can do online verification of documents submitted. Any student who cannot upload the documents, so he/she can go to a nearby facilitation centre of DTE and get the documents verified. Students will have to take an appointment to visit the centre and follow all safety precautions.

Engineering diploma courses admission updated schedule

August 10 to September 4 – Students can apply online

Till September 4 – Documents verification

Temporary merit list will be declared – September 7

Students can take objection on the merit list – September 7 to 10

Final merit list to be declared – September 12