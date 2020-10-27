Dussehra drives rise in small car sales

A family poses for a picture after buying an autorickshaw from a showroom in Chinchwad. (HT PHOTO )

The 2020 Dusserah festival saw a significant rise in car sales despite the Covid-19 pandemic, and interestingly, a majority of the buyers have preferred small cars.

According to the Pune Regional Transport Office’s (RTO) new vehicle registration data, the total number of vehicles sold during the 2020 Navratri festival are less than last year’s Navratri, but the sales are on an upward rise.

The revenue generation from vehicle registrations has increased by Rs 1 crore this year.

Last year a total of 7,497 new vehicles were registered during the Navratri period with total revenue of Rs 30,63,62,859. Whereas this year the new vehicle registration has gone down to 6,454; but revenue increased to Rs 31,97,78,668, which means there is an increase of Rs 1,34,15,809 revenue this year.

In the cars’ segment last year, a total of 2,000 cars were registered and this year it has risen to 2,338.

“There is a considerable rise in car sales during the Navratri period compared to last year. And we have noticed that more than half of the new cars registered are small segment cars. So, it looks like people are now more concerned about their safety due to Covid-19, so they buy smaller cars to travel with family around the city,” said Pune deputy regional transport officer Sanjeev Bhor.

Last year, 4,969 new motorcycles were registered, however, this year the number went down to 3,794.

“There are two reasons for a drop in motorcycle sales this year. First, as colleges are closed, youth are not going to college and so parents didn’t buy vehicles for them this year. Another reason is due to labour workers. A majority of the workers use motorcycles to travel to their workplace and as they are not in town the sales are reduced this time,” added Bhor.

The autorickshaw and bus sales have also reduced this year compared to last year.

Talking about this year’s car sales Vaijayanati Shewade, general manager, sales at BU Bhandari cars said, “There was a very good response during the Navratri period in the last few days, as we sold out around 200 cars in this period. It is the best sale that has happened since unlock began and we are hopeful that until Diwali the sale of cars increases. People prefer to purchase a car now due to Covid-19 and want to travel safely.”

New vehicles registered by Pune RTO during Navratri period this year – October 17 to 25, 2020

Motorcycles – 3,794

Cars – 2,338

Autorickshaws – 43

Commercial vehicles – 218

Tourist taxis – 8

Buses – 3

Other vehicles – 50

Total – 6,454

Total revenue – Rs 31,97,78,668

New vehicles registered by Pune RTO during Navratri period last year – September 20 to October 10, 2019

Motorcycles – 4,969

Cars – 2,000

Autorickshaws – 321

Commercial vehicles – 297

Tourist taxis – 161

Buses – 36

Other - 34

Total – 7,497

Total revenue – Rs 30,63,62,859