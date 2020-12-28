DYDE orders audit of seven schools in Pune over funds utilisation

Many upset parents’ association in the city have planned protests after some schools stopped online classes for students due to non-payment of fees.

However, the Deputy Director of Education (DYDE) has now formed three teams to assess the financial situation of seven schools in and around Pune. The teams will carry out audits to examine the utilisation of funds in these schools. The teams will also submit a report in the next 10-15 days.

The decision came as a relief to many parents who have been filing grievances with the education department as well as related authorities.

Members of the parents’ associations also met state education minister Bacchu Kadu on Monday in Pune.

Jayshree Deshpande, president of the parents’ association of Pune said that the decision has come as a relief.

“We have demanded audits against these schools. Many of our children are not receiving online education due to non-payment of fees. Even in this pandemic, many schools have asked parents to pay the full fees. We want our parents to get relief and students should get back to online education,” said Deshpande.

She further said that many schools have repeatedly not responded even to the education department’s notices.

“This step by the education department will ensure that these schools are under scrutiny for denying education to children,” said Deshpande.

“We discussed many important issues. Some of our parents whose wards are in ICSE and CBSE schools are unaware about how they can apply for external examinations in these boards. The minister has assured us that every school in Maharashtra has to obey the rules made by the state,” said Deshpande.

Audumbar Ukirde, deputy director of education said that the report is expected in 10 to 15 days.

“We have appointed teams who will carry out the audits. In these audits we will assess the schools for the utilisation of funds that were charged from parents in various activities. If there are discrepancies found, then the report will be sent to the government for appropriate decisions,” said Ukirde.

Despite several attempts to contact him, minister of school education Omprakash (Bacchu) Kadu wasn’t available for a comment.